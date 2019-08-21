Iridian Asset Management Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Has Increased by $223.24 Million; Rothschild Capital Partners Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Cut by $2.18 Million

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Reports in the US say Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, after refusing an; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS A FEW ADVERTISERS HAVE PAUSED SPENDING; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Advertisers for the first time must now decide whether putting content on Facebook represents a liability, says Gene Munster; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE IS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 26/03/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Kurt Wagner answers Facebook-Cambridge Analytica questions on Too Embarrassed to Ask The data privacy scandal has Facebook scrambling

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 45190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 2.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.15 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 1.28 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00M shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 63,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,113 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

