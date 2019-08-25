Iridian Asset Management Has Upped Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake By $11.44 Million; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has GBX 1960 highest and GBX 1350 lowest target. GBX 1736.67’s average target is -14.58% below currents GBX 2033 stock price. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1900 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of HIK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HIK in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Equal Weight” rating. See Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 81,120 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 1.14M shares with $161.71 million value, up from 1.06M last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $7.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 577,381 shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare has $20000 highest and $130 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 33.32% above currents $127.33 stock price. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 31. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform”.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 210,235 shares to 5.77 million valued at $125.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Inc stake by 142,677 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Communication invested in 13,865 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 1,712 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company, Missouri-based fund reported 52 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 334,942 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 214,266 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 42,409 shares. Ftb accumulated 0% or 346 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 76,629 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Lc. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,491 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,257 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Gp Limited Co accumulated 26,680 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2033. About 308,275 shares traded. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.