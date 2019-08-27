Iridian Asset Management Has Upped Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake by $41.62 Million; Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 4002.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63 million, up from 41,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 151,564 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 66,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 99,324 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by BALL M LEROY. 2,900 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S.

