Iridian Asset Management Has Trimmed Sherwin (SHW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Increases Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX)

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 63,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 291,113 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 354,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 592,899 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 21,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55B, up from 101,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $106.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.67 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.