Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Medicines Co/The (MDCO) Position; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Holding Maintained by Cohen & Steers Inc

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 148.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.65 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 20,669 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co/The (MDCO) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 520,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.70 million, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 8,130 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness lmmunometabolism to Develop Precision Medicines for Immune-Mediated Diseases; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. NAMES CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI CFO, SUCCEEDS O’CONNOR; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – The medicines, which help unleash the immune system on cancer cells, were tested in patients with advanced lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 26/04/2018 – Quality Cancer Care: Not Just a Matter of Anti-cancer Medicines

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.21M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $126.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 30,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,459 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 0.14% or 83,500 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP holds 4.91% or 2.17M shares. Voya Investment Limited Com stated it has 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 25,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 76 shares. Aperio Lc owns 40,869 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 42,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Healthcor LP holds 745,910 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 288,559 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.42% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 2,517 shares. Old West Invest Lc has 7,679 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 10,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Aew Capital Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 29,446 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 344,274 shares. Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.88 million shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. The New York-based Eii Management has invested 0.16% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,397 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.24% or 17,509 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 183,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 15,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management One Co Limited accumulated 291,684 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 32,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 640,696 shares to 353,816 shares, valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).