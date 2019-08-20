Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $70.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Tradition Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $812,250

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 4.46 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.16M, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 1.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 38,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 710,272 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,600 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr B by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,604 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $89.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

