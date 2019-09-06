Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Western Digital (WDC) Position; North American Nickel (NAN) Sentiment Is 2.5

North American Nickel Inc (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 6 sold and trimmed holdings in North American Nickel Inc. The funds in our database now have: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding North American Nickel Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 24.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.46M shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 4.46 million shares with $214.16M value, down from 5.92M last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $18.34B valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 5.48M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $435.01 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 48,869 shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 361,000 shares to 5.51M valued at $329.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 3.72 million shares and now owns 3.82 million shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was raised too.