Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Stake; Addvantage Technologies Group Has 0.57 Sentiment

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 4 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 7 sold and trimmed positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 12.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 175,153 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 1.26 million shares with $215.18 million value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.26. About 203,171 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, February 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Kkr & Co Inc stake by 3.72M shares to 3.82M valued at $89.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 174,158 shares and now owns 2.91M shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was raised too.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.60M for 32.86 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 7,845 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 105,127 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,928 shares.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.13 million. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories.