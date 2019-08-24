Iridian Asset Management Has Lifted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) stake by 5.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 168,347 shares as Eog Resources Inc. (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 3.22M shares with $306.19M value, up from 3.05 million last quarter. Eog Resources Inc. now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 361,000 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 5.51M shares with $329.86M value, up from 5.15M last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $30.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $113.75’s average target is 58.54% above currents $71.75 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,629 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 393,912 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 10,184 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 82,752 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 89,792 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 264,614 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 1.60 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Com has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,064 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Howe Rusling has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 40,639 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Com. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 14.56M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 65.71% above currents $45.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

