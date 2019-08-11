Iridian Asset Management Has Lifted Its Ball (BLL) Position by $9.93 Million; Market Value Rose; As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Stake by $876,032

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 174,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.25M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc analyzed 7,424 shares as the company's stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 16,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,183 shares. State Street Corp reported 5.60M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 4,753 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,852 shares. Diversified Communication reported 26,831 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 491,654 shares. Amarillo State Bank holds 2,297 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 38,010 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny owns 91,588 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,835 shares. 25,328 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,005 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Shell Asset Management owns 9,158 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 7,030 shares to 22,120 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 10,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 672,514 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $116.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 574,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,626 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc accumulated 28,001 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 965 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Manchester Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,304 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.87M shares. Bb&T owns 4,360 shares. 3.88 million are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Frontier Cap Ltd Com stated it has 1.24% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 118,849 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 98 shares. 352,195 are held by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

