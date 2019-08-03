Iridian Asset Management Has Increased Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Position In Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Was Has Lifted

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 639,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.35 million, up from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.30 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 22,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 907,667 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 3.25M shares. Wills Financial Gru reported 2,712 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited, Japan-based fund reported 270 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Retirement Of Alabama owns 359,672 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Capital World Invsts holds 23.91M shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 731,678 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & accumulated 0.06% or 4,920 shares. Boston Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Shell Asset Management stated it has 12,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 3,781 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 511 were accumulated by Amica Retiree. Howe & Rusling holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.48% or 961,800 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares to 59,331 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,545 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 52,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 0.2% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 12,088 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Co has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 173 shares. Turtle Creek Asset accumulated 42,450 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.33% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 103,265 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jefferies Lc accumulated 75,496 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 3,298 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 12,280 shares. Panagora Asset has 2.67 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 18,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 104,885 shares. Oz Mgmt LP has invested 1.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 265 are held by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma.