Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Position By $55.70 Million; GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (GMELF) SI Increased By 1.06%

GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (OTCMKTS:GMELF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. GMELF’s SI was 168.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 166.80M shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 187300 days are for GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (OTCMKTS:GMELF)’s short sellers to cover GMELF’s short positions. It closed at $0.085 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) stake by 30.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 2.70M shares with $126.16M value, down from 3.91M last quarter. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc now has $6.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 512,120 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliance and consumer electronics products primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s stores offer audio visual products, such as TV, stereo, DVD, and other audio-video products; refrigerators and washing machines; vertical and wall-hanging air conditioners; telecommunication products, including mobile phone, landline, and intercom; small electrical appliances comprising microwave ovens, rice cookers, water heaters, exhaust hoods, and other white color small home appliances; information technology products consisting of desktop computers, tablets, and notebook computer products; digital products, such as digital cameras, headphones, headsets, electronic dictionaries, and other digital products; and other products, including remote control devices, water level sensors, and PC control boards. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells products through online platforms, as well as on social network platforms on mobile micro shops.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.73M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

