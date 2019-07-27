Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Masco (MAS) Position; 6 Analysts Bullish Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 56.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.21 million shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $98.42M value, down from 5.72 million last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61M shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16 to “In-Line”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 21. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $66.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 10,076 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs, a California-based fund reported 3,856 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 215,289 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 6.99 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 181,847 shares. Srb stated it has 9,903 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 16,515 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,784 shares. Diamond Hill Capital reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 44,546 shares. Caymus Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 217,082 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. 15,221 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Llp. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.05% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Weik Cap has 0.14% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,050 shares. Art Advisors Llc reported 0.19% stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. 130 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $9,617 were bought by STEWART LISA A.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 361,000 shares to 5.51 million valued at $329.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 1.76 million shares and now owns 4.23M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 72,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm accumulated 364,063 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 542,647 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Personal Advsrs Corp has 515,594 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 183,762 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pggm Investments stated it has 540,903 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 26.45M shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 13,807 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 1.08 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 460,972 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 494,051 are owned by Reinhart Prtn Inc. 37,095 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt.