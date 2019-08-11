Iridian Asset Management Has Cut By $64.07 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Shorts at JAPAN DISPLAY ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JNNDF) Raised By 8.1%

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 15.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 224,020 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 1.20 million shares with $345.62M value, down from 1.43 million last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $73.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

JAPAN DISPLAY INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) had an increase of 8.1% in short interest. JNNDF’s SI was 4.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.1% from 4.14 million shares previously. With 34,300 avg volume, 131 days are for JAPAN DISPLAY INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)’s short sellers to cover JNNDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.26% or $0.0913 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5487. About 24,005 shares traded or 555.34% up from the average. Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 24.12% above currents $287.33 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 1.76 million shares to 4.23 million valued at $145.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 520,728 shares and now owns 3.82 million shares. Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Japan Display Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. The company has market cap of $470.70 million. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; and displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, and other applications; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. Japan Display Inc. also provides landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

