Iridian Asset Management Has Boosted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding By $27.51 Million; Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. Benchmark maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 639,764 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 4.76 million shares with $206.35M value, up from 4.12M last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 49,806 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 3,278 are owned by Barclays Public. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.15% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 2,608 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 82 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 60,436 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc invested in 125,786 shares. Td Asset stated it has 2,166 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested in 2,734 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,000 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 17,539 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,796 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 334,633 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3.81 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.80 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 78.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stake by 475,077 shares to 3.52M valued at $176.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 306,024 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. Univar Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 22.16% above currents $38.27 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust.