Iridian Asset Management Decreased Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $394,946 as Market Valuation Rose; Ionic Capital Management Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Lifted by $1.13 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 20,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 23,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.19M shares traded or 45.31% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 4,300 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AU) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested in 0.18% or 271,729 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 20 shares. 4.56M were reported by State Street. Cibc accumulated 21,000 shares. Beach Point Capital Mngmt Lp holds 638,689 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,721 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 36,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 9,559 are held by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Pictet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 77,712 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Eminence Cap Lp holds 5.50M shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 51 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 39,439 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 58,834 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $206.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc owns 3,653 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 20,394 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.36M shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 0% or 27,303 shares. Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Capital Guardian Trust Communication reported 459,572 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 202,260 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability accumulated 42,246 shares. 176,187 were reported by Principal Grp Inc. Butensky Cohen Security invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackenzie Finance holds 2.46 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. American Intll Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 6,122 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 1,878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Penobscot Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).