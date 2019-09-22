Iridian Asset Management Cut Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $59.67 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 94,876 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42 million, down from 100,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 211,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 992,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.16M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,363 shares to 37,747 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,171 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 622 shares. Provident invested 0.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Martin Currie Limited reported 60,524 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 1,318 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.26% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,180 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 1,918 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 2,018 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 8,863 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 1,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.05% or 9,144 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru reported 0.06% stake. 949 are owned by Edgemoor Advisors.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

