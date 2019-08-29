Iridian Asset Management Cut Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake; Ferro Has 1.49 Sentiment

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 38.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 574,259 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 920,626 shares with $185.21M value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $15.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $252.17. About 481,401 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 104 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 70 cut down and sold their equity positions in Ferro Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 83.51 million shares, up from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ferro Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 56 New Position: 48.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Ct reported 2,801 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 87,700 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp holds 1.55% or 838,067 shares in its portfolio. Gratia Capital Limited Co stated it has 4,892 shares or 3.78% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc owns 1,779 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 24,739 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Lc stated it has 2,475 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd reported 85,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 179,007 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com, a New York-based fund reported 263,244 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisor Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. 44,722 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 29.78 million shares to 29.88 million valued at $159.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc stake by 3.72 million shares and now owns 3.82 million shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $26500 highest and $194 lowest target. $230’s average target is -8.79% below currents $252.17 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Longbow.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $823.42 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation for 209,556 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 495,470 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 2.29% invested in the company for 710,400 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 2.14% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.01 million shares.

