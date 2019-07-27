Iridian Asset Management Cut Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Stake by $301,872

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 583,907 shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 17.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Sees 2018 Underlying Rev Up 2%-3%; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 142,068 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 8.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 216,449 shares to 937,092 shares, valued at $143.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith & Nephew Launches the CONQUEST FNâ„¢ Femoral Neck Fracture System, a Fresh Approach to Hip Preservation Versus Current Treatment Options – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew launches new FLOW 90â„¢ Wand at ISAKOS joining its innovative collection of COBLATIONâ„¢ technology and shoulder repair portfolios – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) CEO Namal Nawana on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smith & Nephew meniscal knee repair technology delivers 0% re-operation rate and 100% meniscal healing at six months shows first ever study of horizontal cleavage tears – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overvalued Has Dropped Into A Hold, Beware The Risks – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Checking In With This 11.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8% Yield Has Better Alternatives, MITT Preferred Shares Are A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Single-Family Rental Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $85,250 were bought by Sigman Brian C. on Monday, February 11. ROBERTS DAVID N also bought $852,500 worth of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) on Monday, February 11.