Iridian Asset Management Cut Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Holding; Hess (HES) SI Increased By 7.03%

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. HES’s SI was 13.94 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 13.02 million shares previously. With 3.10M avg volume, 5 days are for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s short sellers to cover HES’s short positions. The SI to Hess Corporation’s float is 5.22%. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 140,081 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) stake by 30.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc analyzed 2.16M shares as Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)'s stock rose 5.07%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 4.85 million shares with $83.34M value, down from 7.01 million last quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 13,747 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold Hess Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1,571 shares. First Mercantile Company reported 2,945 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has 198,095 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.39% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 8.35 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 36,736 shares. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 30 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 2,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jefferies Fincl Gru Inc holds 1.11% or 101,385 shares.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $19.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Among 4 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $58 lowest target. $72’s average target is 12.94% above currents $63.75 stock price. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

