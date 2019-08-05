Iridian Asset Management Boosted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 361,000 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 5.51 million shares with $329.86M value, up from 5.15M last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $34.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.10% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 4.26M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 24.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp analyzed 357,416 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)'s stock rose 19.98%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 1.12M shares with $13.85 million value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $963.17M valuation. The stock increased 8.80% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 1.20M shares traded or 203.97% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) stake by 231,695 shares to 355,316 valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kbl Merger Corp Iv stake by 662,021 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Pensare Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Chemours Co/The stake by 1.96M shares to 7.73 million valued at $287.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvent Electric Plc stake by 174,339 shares and now owns 5.82 million shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.