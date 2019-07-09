Iridian Asset Management Boosted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding; Axa Has Raised Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position

Axa increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 336.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 231,579 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock declined 0.66%. The Axa holds 300,314 shares with $13.99M value, up from 68,735 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 384,980 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 639,764 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 4.76 million shares with $206.35 million value, up from 4.12M last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 1.23M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M

Axa decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 196,678 shares to 35,700 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 35,600 shares and now owns 252,700 shares. Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. CELGENE CORP /DE/ also bought $30.37 million worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29 with “Neutral”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Baker Bros Advsr LP stated it has 83,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 497,700 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 128,900 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 6,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.36 million shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Farallon Cap Ltd Co owns 0.89% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 2.38M shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 5,646 shares. Pnc Grp holds 7,280 shares. Prelude Capital Lc reported 3,109 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 519,346 shares.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron completes enrollment in mid-stage study of sotatercept in PAH – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Complete Target Enrollment in the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply Continues to See Market Opportunity in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.