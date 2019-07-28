Iridian Asset Management Boosted By $9.93 Million Its Ball (BLL) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Gildan Activewear (GPC) Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 174,158 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 13.24%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 2.91M shares with $168.25M value, up from 2.73 million last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: The moment LaVar Ball turned on ESPN reporter; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 27/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA SAYS ONLY STEVE SMITH, DAVID WARNER AND CAMEROON BANCROFT INVOLVED IN BALL TAMPERING; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GPC) stake by 64.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 144,940 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GPC)’s stock declined 9.00%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 79,360 shares with $2.86 million value, down from 224,300 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $14.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.91. About 548,597 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Willis Investment Counsel increased Johnson And Johnson stake by 188,908 shares to 241,708 valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 15,974 shares and now owns 286,700 shares. Pulse Seismic Inc (NYSE:PPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Management Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 2,886 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Services Corp reported 41 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 727,022 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 188,393 shares. Sanders Capital Lc has invested 0.3% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 16,630 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gw Henssler Assocs holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 30,835 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc holds 1.02% or 6,516 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 2,196 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,409 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 79,765 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. 5,000 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shares with value of $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $109 target. Jefferies maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $115 target.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 174,339 shares to 5.82 million valued at $156.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) stake by 3.62 million shares and now owns 181,283 shares. Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fragasso Group reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 46,795 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.30 million shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 3.72M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Com owns 35,862 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 31,722 shares. Qs Ltd invested in 11,644 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 134,020 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 476,073 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marsico Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 97,319 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 37,433 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 112 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested in 618 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”.