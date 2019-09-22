IRIDEX (IRIX) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -7.34% below currents $12.95 stock price. Tenneco had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was boosted by BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a an analyst note revealed on Sunday, 22 September.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 44,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Limited stated it has 115,483 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 95,600 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has 25,251 shares. Icahn Carl C accumulated 5.65M shares. Private Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 0.69% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1.20M shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 27,373 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 14,891 shares.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Hollar Jason M.. On Friday, August 9 the insider Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold IRIDEX Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 6.67 million shares or 13.57% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 385,862 shares. Lpl Fin Lc reported 18,033 shares stake. Finemark Natl Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 39,000 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 121,803 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Acuta Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.89% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 1.17 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 32 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 0.01% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 129,787 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 49,568 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 406,764 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wasatch, Utah-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 64,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 81,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $28.20 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

