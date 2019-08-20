IRIDEX (IRIX) Reaches $2.50 1 Year Low; Curis (CRIS) Shorts Down By 4.49%

The stock of IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.30 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.50 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $33.28 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $2.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.66M less. The stock decreased 7.92% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 42,006 shares traded or 46.19% up from the average. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 55.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 03/05/2018 – IRIDEX CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX GETS CE MARK FOR TRANSILLUMINATED PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Iridex Corporation- Iridex TruFocus LIO Premiere” Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope ( LIO ) The LIO is a headmounted i; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – AVAILABILITY OF G-PROBE ILLUMINATE DEVICE IN EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) had a decrease of 4.49% in short interest. CRIS's SI was 453,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.49% from 474,600 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)'s short sellers to cover CRIS's short positions. The SI to Curis Inc's float is 1.67%. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 99,312 shares traded. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has risen 36.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.75% the S&P500.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $33.28 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold IRIDEX Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.61% less from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) has 9,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Osborne Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 34,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 81,500 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.07% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 16,295 shares. Stifel holds 0% in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) or 14,574 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 5,500 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested in 0% or 38,849 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) for 375,054 shares. Blair William And Il holds 43,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 10,000 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.3% or 100,150 shares.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.06 million. The firm develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis.

