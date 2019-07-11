IRIDEX (IRIX) Analysts See $-0.22 EPS; 0 Analysts Covering The Southern Company (SO)

Analysts expect IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, IRIDEX Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 1,475 shares traded. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 29.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 03/05/2018 – Iridex Sees 2018 Rev $37M-$41M; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Iridex Corporation- Iridex TruFocus LIO Premiere” Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope ( LIO ) The LIO is a headmounted i; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – AVAILABILITY OF G-PROBE ILLUMINATE DEVICE IN EUROPE; 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 19/04/2018 – DJ IRIDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRIX); 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. See The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $48 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold IRIDEX Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.61% less from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 341,945 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 32,100 shares. Wasatch Inc stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acuta Cap Partners Llc invested in 1.17M shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 10,210 shares. Finemark State Bank owns 39,365 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 140,193 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 14,574 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0% stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX). Blackrock holds 0% or 79,488 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 2,267 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested in 0% or 64,000 shares.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $55.37 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Southern Company shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset holds 10,090 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Heritage Investors Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,392 shares. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc has 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,010 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 8,946 shares. Spinnaker has 4,671 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 481,738 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.96% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,457 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor invested in 17,015 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Birmingham Communication Al reported 76,600 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 20,414 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR.