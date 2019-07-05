IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.31 N/A -1.06 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 118 3.05 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRIDEX Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.2%

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. IRIDEX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IRIDEX Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $131.67, while its potential upside is 11.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 91.3%. IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. -3.27% -7.31% -4.05% 0.79% 2.91% 14.3%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has weaker performance than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.