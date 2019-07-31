IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.07 N/A -1.06 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 41 4.09 N/A 1.51 27.84

Table 1 demonstrates IRIDEX Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us IRIDEX Corporation and Smith & Nephew plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Smith & Nephew plc’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares and 9% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith & Nephew plc.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats IRIDEX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.