IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Both IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.78 N/A -0.97 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IRIDEX Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that IRIDEX Corporation is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -0.19 beta and it is 119.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation. Its rival Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. IRIDEX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.5% and 5.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation was less bearish than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Summary

Sintx Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.