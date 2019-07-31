IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Both IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.10 N/A -1.06 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 6 1.43 N/A -34.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and InspireMD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -72.1%

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, InspireMD Inc.’s beta is 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InspireMD Inc. are 3.9 and 3.5 respectively. InspireMD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation and InspireMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 3.6%. About 2.4% of IRIDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% InspireMD Inc. -27.04% -27.8% -60.34% -68.93% -94.05% -56.2%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IRIDEX Corporation beats InspireMD Inc.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.