IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.38 N/A -1.06 0.00 Cutera Inc. 17 1.73 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights IRIDEX Corporation and Cutera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IRIDEX Corporation and Cutera Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7%

Risk and Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation’s current beta is 1.01 and it happens to be 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cutera Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Cutera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. IRIDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for IRIDEX Corporation and Cutera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of IRIDEX Corporation is $7, with potential upside of 58.01%. Competitively Cutera Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 23.52%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, IRIDEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Cutera Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation and Cutera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 93%. IRIDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cutera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cutera Inc.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.