IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Since IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 2 -0.08 12.16M -0.97 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 32 0.09 10.14M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IRIDEX Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IRIDEX Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 519,081,362.59% -42.8% -30.5% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 31,228,826.61% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.7. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 22.8 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

IRIDEX Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.67, while its potential upside is 53.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IRIDEX Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 74.8% respectively. About 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation had bearish trend while Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.