IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Contrasting side by side

Both IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.65 N/A -0.97 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.53 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Risk and Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Nuvectra Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.7. Competitively, Nuvectra Corporation has 6.6 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nuvectra Corporation’s potential upside is 1,092.05% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.5% and 76.7% respectively. About 1.5% of IRIDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Nuvectra Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has stronger performance than Nuvectra Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IRIDEX Corporation beats Nuvectra Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.