IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Comparison side by side

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 4 0.71 N/A -0.97 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 26272.86 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IRIDEX Corporation and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -42.8% -30.5% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.6 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation. Its rival Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Motus GI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IRIDEX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.5% of IRIDEX Corporation shares and 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. 1.5% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.64% -22.35% -27.12% -24.4% -55.38% -26.81% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Motus GI Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than IRIDEX Corporation

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats IRIDEX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.