IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Comparison side by side

Both IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.22 N/A -1.06 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 8.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates IRIDEX Corporation and AxoGen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IRIDEX Corporation and AxoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

IRIDEX Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, AxoGen Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IRIDEX Corporation and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s average price target is $29.67, while its potential upside is 49.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation has weaker performance than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors IRIDEX Corporation.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.