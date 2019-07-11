iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.19 N/A -1.87 0.00 Waters Corporation 221 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Waters Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. Its rival Waters Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Waters Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.21% and an $80 consensus target price. Waters Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $216.33 consensus target price and a -0.43% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Waters Corporation seems more appealing than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Waters Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Waters Corporation

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.