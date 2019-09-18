iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

This is a contrast between iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 77 11.23 N/A -1.87 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 741 5.86 N/A 20.91 36.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is $80, with potential upside of 3.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.3%. Insiders owned 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats iRhythm Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.