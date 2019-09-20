iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Reaches $80.71 After 7.00% Up Move; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 31 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 30 decreased and sold their holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 22.38 million shares, down from 23.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

The stock of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.08% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 180,823 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 11.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 02/05/2018 – IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Appoints C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 21/04/2018 – DJ iRhythm Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRTC); 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.13 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $86.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IRTC worth $149.31 million more.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by iRhythm Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “iRhythm Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “iRhythm Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iRhythm Technologies Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iRhythm Announces Collaboration with Verily to Develop Health Management Solutions for Atrial Fibrillation Patients – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Prices 1.37M Share Common Offering at $73/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 174,666 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETY: Investors Better Off With A 90/10 Stock/Bond Index Fund Split – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund declares $0.0843 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8% Current Income And Capital Growth From This High-Yield, Sustainable Capital Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG – Mediocre Performance, Terrible Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 11 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.