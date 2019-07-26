iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 12.28 N/A -1.87 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.19 N/A 0.77 17.88

Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Pro-Dex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $80, while its potential downside is -1.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares and 22.8% of Pro-Dex Inc. shares. About 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% Pro-Dex Inc. -21.18% -9.97% -9.37% 13.71% 99.71% 13.66%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.