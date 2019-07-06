iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Contrasting side by side

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 78 11.80 N/A -1.87 0.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 10 3.36 N/A 0.61 14.56

Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iRhythm Technologies Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -68.9% -37.1% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 6.8%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OraSure Technologies Inc. are 7.8 and 7 respectively. OraSure Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$80 is iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.9%. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of OraSure Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -4.98% 1.51% -21.81% -9.01% 4.19% 1.89% OraSure Technologies Inc. -9.03% -12% -22.19% -31.82% -43.97% -24.06%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 1.89% stronger performance while OraSure Technologies Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OraSure Technologies Inc. beats iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.