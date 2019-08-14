iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand iRhythm Technologies Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have iRhythm Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.40% -37.90% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares iRhythm Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. N/A 79 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

iRhythm Technologies Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $97.5, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.85%. Based on the data delivered earlier, iRhythm Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Dividends

iRhythm Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.