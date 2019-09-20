iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 77 11.38 N/A -1.87 0.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 103 2.42 N/A 3.21 33.27

In table 1 we can see iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. iRhythm Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 2.18% for iRhythm Technologies Inc. with consensus price target of $80. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $120.5 consensus price target and a 15.28% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.8%. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.1% are Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. -0.97% 1.57% 7.25% 7.04% 16.48% 20.43%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. beats iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.