iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Comparing side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 77 12.14 N/A -1.87 0.00 Glaukos Corporation 71 12.96 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Glaukos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Glaukos Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 1.98% at a $80 consensus price target. Competitively Glaukos Corporation has a consensus price target of $71, with potential downside of -4.22%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, iRhythm Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Glaukos Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% are iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Glaukos Corporation

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.