iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Contrasting side by side

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 9.67 N/A -1.87 0.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see iRhythm Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -337.1% -240%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 13.04% at a $80 consensus target price. Competitively ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 284.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than iRhythm Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. -1.32% -9.64% 0% -31.19% -37.24% 0%

Summary

iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops photo- and thermo-acoustic medical technologies that bring new capabilities to existing ultrasound systems. Its photo-acoustic solutions help global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. The company offers the Nexus-128 system, a fully 3D imaging solution for imaging anatomy, physiology, and labeled molecular targets for institutions. Its thermo-acoustic technology is being developed to enable clinicians to use their existing ultrasound equipment to visualize tissue function, composition, and monitor various therapeutic interventions at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.