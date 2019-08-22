iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) Comparison side by side

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 79 10.07 N/A -1.87 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.55% and an $80 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.33% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats CAS Medical Systems Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.