iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) Comparison side by side

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|79
|10.07
|N/A
|-1.87
|0.00
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.4%
|-37.9%
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.55% and an $80 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both iRhythm Technologies Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.33% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|iRhythm Technologies Inc.
|-0.75%
|7.65%
|13.75%
|-3.04%
|11.22%
|19.66%
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats CAS Medical Systems Inc.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.
