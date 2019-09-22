iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 77 11.80 N/A -1.87 0.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.96 N/A 0.16 122.24

In table 1 we can see iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5%

Liquidity

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioLife Solutions Inc. are 14.5 and 13 respectively. BioLife Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown iRhythm Technologies Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -1.42% at a $80 average target price. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 6.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioLife Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than BioLife Solutions Inc.

Summary

BioLife Solutions Inc. beats iRhythm Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.