iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Analysts See $-0.44 EPS; Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.73% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 185,625 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 4.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 02/05/2018 – IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Appoints C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 21/04/2018 – DJ iRhythm Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRTC); 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M

Zacks Investment Management decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,896 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 641,764 shares with $53.75M value, down from 650,660 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $43.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $488.23M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained the shares of AEP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, January 7.

Zacks Investment Management increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 5,321 shares to 32,972 valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 185,280 shares and now owns 736,990 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.22% or 14,760 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 93,017 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,906 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shaker Investments Limited Com Oh holds 18,747 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). South Dakota Council has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 38,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 15,630 were accumulated by Churchill Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.25% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 62,547 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc stated it has 4,175 shares. M&R has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 22,000 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.