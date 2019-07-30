iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Analysts See $-0.44 EPS; Flowserve (FLS) Sentiment Is 0.86

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $-0.44 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.73% from last quarter’s $-0.51 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 344,261 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 4.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Appoints C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Flowserve Corp (FLS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 126 funds increased and started new positions, while 146 trimmed and sold holdings in Flowserve Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 126.65 million shares, down from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flowserve Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 115 Increased: 84 New Position: 42.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 131.82% or $0.29 from last year's $0.22 per share. FLS's profit will be $66.88M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 131.82% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $66.88M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.39% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation for 16.02 million shares. Golub Group Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New York-based John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 1.93% in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 66,035 shares.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 698,068 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.63 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 41.11 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.