iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Analysts See $-0.40 EPS; ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (ENRT) SI Decreased By 97.67%

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report $-0.40 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 182,354 shares traded. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has risen 11.22% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IRTC News: 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $128.5M-$133.5M; 10/03/2018 – IRTC: ZIO IMPROVES DETECTION OF UNDIAGNOSED ATRIAL FIBRILLATION; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 02/05/2018 – IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – IRhythm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in iRhythm; 10/03/2018 – Zio by iRhythm Shown to Improve Detection of Previously Undiagnosed Atrial Fibrillation; 16/05/2018 – JAMA Cardiology publishes RHYTHM Study Revealing Link Between Total AF Burden and Stroke Risk; 02/05/2018 – IRhythm Technologies 1Q Rev $30.6M; 10/04/2018 – iRhythm Technologies Appoints UCLA and Cedars-Sinai Professor C. Noel Bairey Merz, M.D. to its Board of Directors

ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENRT) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. ENRT’s SI was 1,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 81,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.0094 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.20 million. The firm has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the lithium projects covering an area of approximately 2,560 acres of placer mining claims in Churchill, Lander, and Nye counties in Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s water purification technology used to recover and extract lithium from brine solutions.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. It currently has negative earnings.