Iradimed (IRMD) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Share Value Declined, Holder Dean Capital Management Lifted Stake

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 441,123 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 51,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,955 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 78,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 84,030 shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 24.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,082 shares to 160,583 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,592 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.